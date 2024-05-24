WebQoof Recap: Misinformation About Kharge, Amit Shah's Misleading Claim & More

WebQoof Recap: Here are some of the pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
From misleading claims made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, clipped videos of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge to false claims about Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's death, here are some of the pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
While speaking at a rally in West Bengal's Serampore to seek support for his party in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the state government.
The Home Minister claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led state government does not provide holidays during the festival of Durga Puja.
Fact-Check | The claim of West Bengal government not giving holidays during Durga Puja is false.
However, these claims are false.
As per the holiday list shared on the state government's website, several holidays are provided during the Durga Puja festival.
A video of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge is being shared to claim that he said the party is "finished."
He says, "Congress is dead, it is finished and it will not be seen anywhere."
But this video is clipped.
While addressing a rally in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 3 May, Kharge had said that Congress' foundation lies in the city and yet 'some people' say that Congress is finished.
A clipped video is going viral.
A video showing Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi sitting inside a helicopter is going viral on social media to claim that it shows moments before his chopper crashed.
This comes after Raisi died in a tragic mishap when his helicopter crashed near the Azerbaijan border. This was confirmed on Monday, 20 May by the Iranian military.
But the truth is that this video dates back to January 2024 and is not recent, as claimed.
Read our full story here.
A photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding up a red book is being shared on social media, where users are claiming that it shows him holding a copy of the Chinese constitution.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the photo, along with images of the Indian and Chinese constitution, asking, "Does Rahul carry a Chinese Constitution?"
However, Gandhi was carrying a coat pocket edition of the Indian Constitution, which is published by Eastern Book Company (EBC) and not Chinese constitution.
However, this claim is false.
The video is from 2019 and shows the Kosovo to Switzerland flight that experienced severe turbulence
