Clipped Video Of Mallikarjun Kharge Shared To Claim He Said 'Congress Is Over'

A video of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge is being shared to claim that he said the party is "finished."
What did he say in the viral clip?: He said, "Congress is dead, it is finished and it will not be seen anywhere."
How did we find out?: With a relevant keyword search, we looked for the longer version of Kharge's speech and found the livestream broadcasted on 3 May, on Congress' official YouTube channel.
We, then, identified the portion in the viral clip. Around 12:00 minutes onwards, we came across the context of the speech, and portion used in the viral video.
12:05 minutes onwards, he said, "Ahmedabad is such a famous city. In this city, Mahatma Gandhiji, Sardar Patelji, Dadabhai Naoroji and many big leaders took birth on this land, and made Gujarat great."
"Gandhiji and Sardar Patel, and Bhulabhai Desai, Vitthalbhai Patel, our starting from the Speaker of our Lok Sabha, Mavalankarji, all the great leaders have built the country (sic)."
Around 13:17 minutes, Kharge mentioned that out of these, three of them became the presidents of our Congress Party such as Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi and UN Dhebar. All these individuals were at the position of party president, adorned it, and strengthened the party.
The Congress president said that that the foundation of the Congress Party is strongly rooted in Ahmedabad, no one can remove it, "and no one can dare to say that we will finish the Congress."
Kharge went on to say, "Some people say that the Congress is over, the Congress is dead and now you will not see the Congress anywhere."
Following this, Kharge added that Ahmedabad was the place of Mahatma Gandhi and yet it was "surprising that people from this place want to destroy Gandhiji's ideology."
The context about the major leaders born in Ahmedabad and followers of Gandhiji's ideology has been cropped from the viral video and presented without the full context.
Conclusion: A clipped video of Mallikarjun Kharge is being shared to falsely claim that he said that the Congress party was finished.
