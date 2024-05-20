Iranian President Confirmed Dead in Helicopter Crash: Who Was Ebrahim Raisi?

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was found dead after his helicopter crashed in the mountains of northwestern Iran, the state media confirmed on Monday, 20 May. A consummate loyalist whose death will be a blow to the country's conservative leadership, Raisi had gone missing a day earlier.

The helicopter also carried Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's news agency Mehr reported.

While search and rescue teams – hampered by rain, fog, forests and mountains – searched for wreckage, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had said the nation "should pray" for Raisi's health.

All the passengers in the craft were reported dead.

As an expert on Iran's domestic politics and foreign policy, I believe concern in Tehran may extend beyond the human tragedy of the crash. Raisi's death will have important implications for an Iranian state that is consumed by domestic chaos, and regional and international confrontation.