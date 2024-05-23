Old Interview of Woman Talking About PMAY Viral Without Proper Context

Fact-Check | This interview is old and is being shared as a recent one.
A video of an interview conducted by Newslaundry about an advertisement on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is going viral on the internet.
What's the gist of the video?: The video showed the Managing Editor of Newslaudry, Manisha Pande, interviewing a woman who was featured in an PMAY advertisement. The woman was heard alleging that she did not receive a house under the scheme and that she was not aware when her photograph was clicked.
Who shared the claim?: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee and Congress Kerala had shared the video on their respective X (formerly Twitter) handles.
What is the truth?: This interview dates back to 2021 and from West Bengal.
What led us to the truth?: On performing a keyword search using the words "newslaundry pm awas yojana", we came across the full version of the interview uploaded on the media outlet's official YouTube channel.
It was shared on 20 March 2021 and its title that said, "Meet the lady in the Modi ad | TV Newsance LIVE from West Bengal."
The video showed a woman, who was featured in an PMAY advertisement, being interviewed.
The woman said that she was unaware when her photograph was taken and that she only got to know when the advertisement was published in the newspaper.
She further refuted the claim of her receiving a house under the PMAY scheme.
Why are the claims misleading?: While the interview is real and has not been manipulated with, however, the context of it being is also important and should be highlighted. This especially becomes imperative during elections as there is an information overload.
Conclusion: This interview of a woman being interviewed about PMAY scheme is old.
