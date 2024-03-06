Assam: As Cracks Emerge in INDIA Bloc, Can AAP’s Northeast Ambition Sustain?

To fight against the juggernaut Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Opposition parties in the Northeastern state of Assam decided to form a common platform, the United Opposition Forum (UOF) – even before the formation of the Opposition-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) at the Centre.

As Congress remains the largest Opposition party in the state, it is the natural big partner in the bloc with its State unit President Bhupen Borah functioning as the chairman of the bloc.

Despite initial challenges, UOF was strengthened after the two regional parties – Assam Jatiya Parishad by Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Raijor Dal by Akhil Gogoi, who is also a legislator from the Shivsagar constituency – joined the bloc.