WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Surrounding PM Modi, Donald Trump and More

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From a video of people under the influence of 'drugs' being shared as one of the impact of the 'zombie drug' in Punjab, to claims surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here's a recap of the top five pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
A video showing people wearing turbans hunched over on the side of the road was widely shared on social media, claiming to show visuals of two men being under the influence of the 'zombie drug' in Punjab.
The claim was shared by Harbhajan Singh, former cricketer and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on his official X account.
However, the Punjab Police have denied the claim, stating that the video was from Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.
Police in Sri Ganganagar looked into the viral video, and found that the two men, identified as Yogesh and Jogendra, had consumed Pregabalin, a prescription medication, and that the incident was "not a drug case."
Read our fact-check here.
A video claiming to show PM Modi walking on stage while the national anthem is being played in the background was widely shared on social media, where users claimed that PM Modi 'disrespected' the national anthem.
However, the claim is false. The viral clip is edited, and the national anthem is not playing in the original video.
Read our fact-check here.
An image, claiming to show former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi drinking with someone appearing to be her yoga instructor Dhirendra Brahmachari is being widely shared on social media, where users have questioned the relationship between the two.
But...?: The image is not real, but is an AI-generated one.
Read our fact-check here.
A video of Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi speaking on a stage is being shared on social media, where he can be heard talking about PM Modi's's foreign policy, asking why the latter thinks it involves hugging world leaders.
The clip is being shared with text which claims, "Rahul Gandhi literally making disgusting remarks against PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni (sic)," calling the statement "gutter-level politics."
However, the claim is misleading. While Gandhi did take a dig at PM Modi's 'foreign policy' he did not mention, or refer to the Italian prime minister.
Read our fact-check here.
An image, claiming to show a screenshot of US President Donald Trump's post on social media platform Truth Social, was shared on social media.
In the purported post, Trump talks about speaking to India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying that he plans to use them for US' elections in the future.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The image doesn't show an authentic Truth Social post by Donald Trump.
Read our fact-check here.
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