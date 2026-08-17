Fact-Check: Is Rajinikanth Set To Be Appointed as Kerala’s New Governor? No!

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A graphic, bearing Tamil news channel Sun News' logo and actor Rajinikanth's image, is being shared on social media, where users are claiming that the actor is going to be appointed as the new Governor of Kerala.
The image, which carries Tamil text, says that since the incumbent Rajendra Arlekar has been serving as the Governor of both Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the Central government has decided to give the position in Kerala to the actor.
The Quint a query to verify this claim on its WhatsApp tipline as well. An archived version of another post sharing this graphic can be seen here.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false and the screenshot is fake.
How did we find out the truth?: First, we carried out a keyword search to look for more information about Rajinikanth becoming Kerala's governor, but did not find any credible reports to support the claim.
Next, we went through Sun News' social media accounts and website, where we found that the organisation shares breaking news in a format that differs from the format of the graphic.
Since there was no evidence of the image being authentic, we checked the image for AI.
We ran the image through three AI-generated content detectors, none of which identified this as an AI-generated image.
However, OpenAI's Verify said that the graphic was made using its tools.
Conclusion: A fake graphic is being shared to claim that Rajinikanth is set to be Kerala's new governor.
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