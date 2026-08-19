AI-Generated Image Shared as Real One of Indira Gandhi Drinking With Yoga Guru

An image, claiming to show former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi drinking with someone appearing to be her yoga instructor Dhirendra Brahmachari is being widely shared on social media.
Those sharing the image have questioned the relationship between former PM Gandhi and Brahmachari.
How did we find out the truth?: We started by running a reverse image search on the viral claim using Google Lens and Yandex.
However, we did not find any credible or official source sharing the image in question.
Additionally, the image appears to be too evenly lit across the frame, indicative of it being an AI-generated one.
Is it AI?: Hive Moderation’s AI-generated content detector showed a 98.1 percent likelihood of being an AI-generated one.
OpenAI’s Verify noted that the image was created using its platform or tools.
Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared to falsely claim that it shows former PM Indira Gandhi sharing drinks with Dhirendra Brahmachari.
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