Does This Video Show People Using ‘Zombie Drug’ in Punjab? Here’s What We Know

A video showing people wearing turbans hunched over on the side of the road was widely shared on social media, claiming to show visuals of two men being under the influence of the 'zombie drug' in Punjab.

What is it?: 'Zombie drug' refers to xylazine, a veterinary sedative, commonly used as a tranquilizer for animals and is not approved for human use, as per the Mayo Clinic.

Who shared it?: The video was shared by Harbhajan Singh, former cricketer and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who shared it as a video from Punjab on his X account.