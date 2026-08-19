Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Image Shared To Show 'Old Photograph' of PM Modi and Amit Shah

AI-Generated Image Shared To Show 'Old Photograph' of PM Modi and Amit Shah

We found out that the image was generated using OpenAI tools. 

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated image is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to be an old photograph of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.</p></div>
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An AI-generated image is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to be an old photograph of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

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An image is being shared on social media, claiming to be an old photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the image is AI-generated and does not show an authentic picture of the duo.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search and could not find any reports or credible sources that shared the image.

  • The reverse image search led us to a Facebook post that shared the same image with a tag indicating that it is AI-generated.

The image tag indicates that it is AI-generated. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • Following this, we ran the image through the OpenAI detector, which concluded that the content was generated using OpenAI tools due to a detected SynthID watermark.

The image was generated using OpenAI tools. 

(Source: OpenAI/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The image is AI-generated and does not show an authentic picture of the duo.

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