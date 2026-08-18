Edited Clip Shared To Show PM Modi Walking While National Anthem Is Being Played

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi walking on stage while the national anthem is being played in the background.
One of the posts that shared the video is captioned, "If the Prime Minister is seen not standing respectfully during the National Anthem, it is fair to question that conduct. Patriotism should not be selective or dependent on political loyalty."
The post, uploaded on Facebook, garnered over 23 Lakh views.
How did we find out?: We observed the video and noticed a screen placed on the stage with 'Jasauli Kharg' written as the location.
We conducted a keyword search and found an article by The Times of India, published on .
According to the report, PM Modi was set to address a rally in Jasauli village in Siwan district, Bihar.
Following this, we conducted another keyword search and found videos of PM Modi at the rally.
The official YouTube account of Narendra Modi uploaded a video on , captioned, "PM Modi receives an energetic welcome from people in Siwan, Bihar"
We noticed that the national anthem is not being played in the background.
We found a report by News X that shared the same clip from PM Modi's public meeting in Siwan, Bihar.
The national anthem is not being played in the background.
Instead, a speaker welcoming PM Modi to the stage can be heard.
Conclusion: The viral clip is edited, and the national anthem is not playing in the original video.
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