2006 Video of Rajnath Singh Supporting Mamata Banerjee Shared as Recent Clip

A video of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporting Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal is being shared as a recent video on social media, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search using Google Lens' mobile app, which led us to a longer version of the video on Facebook.
Featuring ABP Ananda's news segment, the anchor in the video spoke about the 2006 - 2008 Singur protests in West Bengal, when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and activists had protested land acquisition for a Tata Nano factory.
The anchor clearly says that it showed Rajnath Singh expressing the BJP's support for Mamata Banerjee during the 2006 protests, with the video carrying the date stamp "03.12.06".
Using the keywords 'BJP Singur' in Bengal on ABP Ananda's YouTube channel, we came across the full segment here, which also stated that Singh's statement was from 2006.
A keyword search led us a transcript of Singh's 2008 address at BJP's National Council Meeting, where he said that he had "personally visited" Banerjee in Singur and expressed support.
Conclusion: A clip from 2006 is being shared to falsely claim that Rajnath Singh expressed support for Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming West Bengal elections.
(With inputs from Abhishek Anand.)
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