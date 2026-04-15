AI-Generated Image Viral as SRH Squad Praying to Lord Jesus Before Match

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An image showing Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) captain Ishan Kishan, the SRH team and CEO Kavya Maran praying in front of a portrait of Jesus Christ, before a match, is being shared on social media as a recent incident.
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check whether such an incident had unfolded in any of the IPL matches recently. However, we did not find any reports on this.
Team WebQoof then closely examined the image and noticed several irregularities such as the spelling of "Mumbai Indians"and "Sunrisers Hyderabad."
Additionally, Lord Jesus's hand merges with the candle, placed on the cooler.
Such anomalies are often present in AI-generated visuals.
This led us to run the image on AI-detection tools Hive Moderation and Sightengine which revealed that the image was AI-generated.
Here are the results by Hive Moderation.
Here are the results by Sightengine.
Conclusion: The viral image is created using AI and is not real, as claimed.
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