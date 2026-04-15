Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Image Viral as SRH Squad Praying to Lord Jesus Before Match

AI-Generated Image Viral as SRH Squad Praying to Lord Jesus Before Match

AI-detection tool Hive Moderation revealed that the image was AI-generated and not real.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This image is AI-generated and not a real incident.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This image is AI-generated and not a real incident.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

advertisement

An image showing Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) captain Ishan Kishan, the SRH team and CEO Kavya Maran praying in front of a portrait of Jesus Christ, before a match, is being shared on social media as a recent incident.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this image is generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

Also ReadFact-Check: AI Visuals Passed Off as Iran's Attack on Indian Oil Tanker

What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check whether such an incident had unfolded in any of the IPL matches recently. However, we did not find any reports on this.

  • Team WebQoof then closely examined the image and noticed several irregularities such as the spelling of "Mumbai Indians"and "Sunrisers Hyderabad."

  • Additionally, Lord Jesus's hand merges with the candle, placed on the cooler.

  • Such anomalies are often present in AI-generated visuals.

Here is a close-up of the image. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • This led us to run the image on AI-detection tools Hive Moderation and Sightengine which revealed that the image was AI-generated.

Here are the results by Hive Moderation. 

Here are the results by Sightengine. 

Conclusion: The viral image is created using AI and is not real, as claimed.

Also ReadAI-Generated Video Passed off as Hypersonic Missile Attack on Tel Aviv
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT