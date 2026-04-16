Old Clip From Manipur Falsely Claimed To Be of the CRPF Entering West Bengal

Amidst the West Bengal elections, a video has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows the entry of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in West Bengal, and how any attempt to "suppress the Hindus" will be met with strong action.
How did we find out the truth?: On conducting a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, we found a few social media accounts sharing the same video, stating that the clips are from Manipur.
A user, shared the same video on X on , with the caption 'After the PR is imposed in Manipur, a video has gone viral showing the Indian army doing flag March at Imphal city and asking people to stay indoors and saying that now that they have come, they will ensure peace.'
The caption mentions that the video is from Imphal city. Since an optical shop is visible in the video, we were able to find the location on Google Maps by searching for optical shops located in Imphal city.
This proved that the video was old and not from West Bengal.
Conclusion: A video from Manipur's Imphal city is going viral with the false claim that it shows the entry of the CRPF in West Bengal.
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