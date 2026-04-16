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Old Clip From Manipur Falsely Claimed To Be of the CRPF Entering West Bengal

The video was found to date back to at least 2025 and originates from Manipur.

Anika Kodanat
Published
WebQoof
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Amidst the West Bengal elections, a video has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows the entry of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in West Bengal, and how any attempt to "suppress the Hindus" will be met with strong action.

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, the video is from Imphal city in Manipur and is not related to the West Bengal elections.

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How did we find out the truth?: On conducting a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, we found a few social media accounts sharing the same video, stating that the clips are from Manipur.

  • A user, Neha Gurung, shared the same video on X on 17 February 2025, with the caption 'After the PR is imposed in Manipur, a video has gone viral showing the Indian army doing flag March at Imphal city and asking people to stay indoors and saying that now that they have come, they will ensure peace.'

  • The caption mentions that the video is from Imphal city. Since an optical shop is visible in the video, we were able to find the location on Google Maps by searching for optical shops located in Imphal city.

This proved that the video was old and not from West Bengal.

Conclusion: A video from Manipur's Imphal city is going viral with the false claim that it shows the entry of the CRPF in West Bengal.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  West Bengal   manipur   CRPF 

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