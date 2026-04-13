Fact-Check: No, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar Didn’t ‘Lash Out’ at Indian Media

A video of Israeli ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, reportedly speaking to the press is being shared on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that Azar "lashed out at Indian media questions, allegedly saying,

"Why are you asking me about morals? Did you teach Iran these morals when supporters of Raza Pahlavi were getting tortured? Did you teach these morals to Pakistan when Imran Khan’s supporters were getting incarcerated? Where is Imran Khan? He’s languishing in jail. Israel stands against all sorts of oppressions. We will help all those who seek help from us. And I don’t need any lectures from the Indian media.”