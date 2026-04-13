This Video of Pakistani Panelist Mocking Chitra Tripathi During Debate Is Edited

A video purportedly from ABP News, which shows a panelist from Pakistan mocking anchor Chitra Tripathi during a live debate, is being shared on social media platforms as a recent incident.
What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium handle shared the clip with a caption that said, "Godi Anchor invited a Porkistani to get insulted by him. What was she thinking (sic)."
What are the facts?: The video has been altered by a Pakistani Facebook user called 'Atta Muhammad Mari', who regularly posts such satirical content.
The original video dates back to 2 May 2025, when Tripathi was seen questioning a Pakistani panelist about Balochistan.
Finding the original video: We searched for the headline about fighter jets being seen on Ganga Expressway (as seen on the bottom ticker) and found an update on ABP News' official Facebook handle.
It was posted on 2 May 2025. You can view the post here.
Taking this as hint, we searched the media outlet's official YouTube channel for the same date and found the full-version of the debate.
Its title when translated to English said, "India-Pakistan Tensions: India's flight in the sky...Pakistan in shock! | Rafale | ABP News."
Tripathi was seen dressed in the same outfit. However, the panellist seen in the viral video was not present in this entire YouTube clip.
At around the 18:06 timestamp, the anchor was seen questioning a different Pakistani panelist about Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Tracing the origin of viral clip: Team WebQoof isolated the frame which showed the man and performed a Google Lens search on it. This directed us to the Facebook post from the same man (as seen in the results tab below).
The user had shared the viral clip on his account on 6 April with a caption that loosely translated to, "Narendra Modi also bears the cost of the make-up of Godi media."
About the account: On going through the Facebook handle, we found that Mari regularly shares such satirical content by editing the original live debate videos of Indian news channels and inserting himself as a panellist.
You can view some of his recent posts in the screenshot below.
Conclusion: The viral video has been digitally edited to mislead the audience.
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