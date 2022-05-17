Fact-Check: Unrelated Photos Passed Off as Those From Gyanvapi Mosque

After the completion of a video survey of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque, a court-appointed commissioner had claimed that a shivling was found during the said survey.

A mosque management committee member disputed the claim adding that the object found was part of the water fountain mechanism at the wazookhana (ablution pool).

Amid this, several social media users have shared unrelated pictures to claim that these images are from the mosque compound.

Of the three shared images, two of them show fountains at Rajasthan's Ajmer Sharif Dargah and Kolkata's Nakhoda Masjid, while the third shows a large shivling at a temple in Balasore, Odisha.