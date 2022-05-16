No, Congress Didn’t Use Pakistan Flag Colours at Rajasthan’s Chintan Shivir

A photo from the Indian National Congress' three-day-long Chintan Shivir held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, is being shared to claim that the party used green and white colours – which are also the colours of Pakistan's national flag – to cover the top of the room where the leaders met.

The users have also pointed out that the carpets laid on the floor were saffron in colour.

However, the claim is false. Other photos shared by Congress' accounts show that all three colours of the Indian tricolour were used to form the cloth ceiling, and not just green and white as the claim states.