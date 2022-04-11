Ajmer: Vegetable Vendor Beaten Up by Mob Over Wrongly Parked Motorbike, Dies
However, the police ruled out the mob lynching angle and said it was a case of assault.
A 55-year-old Muslim vegetable vendor died after he was beaten up by a mob in Beawar, Rajasthan, on Sunday, 3 April, over a wrongly-parked motorbike.
Mohammed Saleem, whose family has been selling vegetables at a vegetable market at Mewari Gate in Beawar for several years, was beaten with wooden logs and iron pipes after an altercation began after his son, Mohammad Abbas, parked their bike away from its usual spot, which allegedly hit a Maruti Van.
However, the police ruled out the mob lynching angle and said it was a case of assault after an altercation broke out between the men from the two communities.
The police immediately arrested one of the accused, while two others were taken into custody for questioning.
Background
Mohammed Saleem went to the vegetable market at Mewari Gate in Beawar on Sunday, 3 April, with his sons, Ibrahim and Mohammed Abbas, who had allegedly parked their motorbike near its allocated space.
In his complaint to the police, Abbas alleged that a certain Suraj Marothia reversed his Maruti Van and purposely hit his motorcycle, after which he started abusing him.
Abbas informed that several men brought wooden logs and iron pipes and started beating up his father, who was struck on his head and fell unconscious. He and his brother were also beaten up when they tried to rescue their father.
Mohammed Saleem was later taken to Amrit Kaur Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. In his complaint, Abbas also asked the police to register a case of mob lynching.
Meanwhile, Ajmer Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma told The Quint that the incident in Beawar was a simple fight between two groups. There was no mob lynching involved in the case. He further said that further investigation was going on.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot later directed Ajmer SP to reach the spot and handle the situation. He also condemned the incident while talking to the media in the Barmer district. CM Gehlot had also reviewed the incidents of Karauli and Beawar after meeting with the top officers of the police department.
