Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Report Incomplete, Won't Submit to Court Today: Official

The Gyanvapi Mosque survey report is not complete will not be submitted on Tuesday, 17 May, as had been directed by a Varanasi court, an official who was part of the court's survey commission said. The survey commission will seek a few more days from the court to present its report.

"Survey lasted for 3 days from May 14-16. Only 50 percent report ready, not complete yet, which is why won't be able to produce it before the court today. We will seek 3-4 days' time from court," Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The survey report is nearly complete and we are trying to submit the report to the court in time," Advocate Vishal Singh, court-appointed special assistant commissioner, stated.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)