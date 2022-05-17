Photo From Vietnam Shared as 'Shivling Found in Gyanvapi Mosque Complex'

A photograph showing people carrying on excavation/restoration work in a pit has gone viral with a claim that it shows the 'Shivling' that was found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

On Monday, 16 May, the Varanasi court directed that a spot in the mosque complex be sealed after it was claimed by the counsel representing the petitioners that a 'Shivling' was found during a three-day videographic survey of the place.

However, we found that the viral image was an old one from 2020 and it showed a Shiva Linga that was found in Quảng Nam province in central Vietnam. The discovery was made during the conservation project at Mỹ Sơn, which is a cluster of abandoned and partially ruined Hindu temples in the country.