Fact-Check: Did RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Tweet Praising PM Modi's Working Hours?

Fact-Check: Mohan Bhagwat did not tweet anything related to PM Modi's working hours on Twitter.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A screenshot of a purported tweet by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is going viral to claim that he tweeted lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for working over 15-16 hours everyday.
However, we found that this tweet was put out by a parody account in the year 2019. The verified Twitter handle of Bhagwat is '@DrMohanBhagwat', and not '@MohanBhagwat_' as seen in the tweet.
CLAIM
The claim suggests that Bhagwat has shared the tweet lauding Modi for his work schedule.
An archive of this tweet can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Tweet by a fan account was edited and circulated at Bhagwat's tweet.
The fan account also mentioned in its bio that it is a fake account of Bhagwat.
Next, we looked for Mohan Bhagwat's verified Twitter handle and found out that his username was different than the username shown in the viral screenshot.
Comparison between the fan account and the real account of Mohan Bhagwat.
The claim also specified Modi's age to be 67 but he turned 71 on 17 September 2021.
Evidently, the viral screenshot claiming Mohan Bhagwat praised PM Modi for working hard in his age is false as it was not tweeted by Bhagwat but a parody page.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)