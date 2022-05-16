Fact-Check: Did RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Tweet Praising PM Modi's Working Hours?

The tweet praising PM Modi's work schedule was by Mohan Bhagwat's parody account.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: Mohan Bhagwat did not tweet anything related to PM Modi's working hours on Twitter.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: Mohan Bhagwat did not tweet anything related to PM Modi's working hours on Twitter.</p></div>

A screenshot of a purported tweet by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is going viral to claim that he tweeted lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for working over 15-16 hours everyday.

However, we found that this tweet was put out by a parody account in the year 2019. The verified Twitter handle of Bhagwat is '@DrMohanBhagwat', and not '@MohanBhagwat_' as seen in the tweet.

CLAIM

The claim suggests that Bhagwat has shared the tweet lauding Modi for his work schedule.

An archive of this tweet can be seen here.

Archives of more posts shared with the same claim can be seen here, here, and here.

The post also went viral in 2020 and 2021.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

On conducting a Google search using keywords from the screenshot with the given Twitter handle, we came across a tweet by one 'Mohan Bhagwat Fan' from 11 March 2019.

Previously the name of the account was '@MohanBhagwat_'. An archive can be seen here.

Tweet by a fan account was edited and circulated at Bhagwat's tweet.

The fan account also mentioned in its bio that it is a fake account of Bhagwat.

Next, we looked for Mohan Bhagwat's verified Twitter handle and found out that his username was different than the username shown in the viral screenshot.

Comparison between the fan account and the real account of Mohan Bhagwat. 

The claim also specified Modi's age to be 67 but he turned 71 on 17 September 2021.

Evidently, the viral screenshot claiming Mohan Bhagwat praised PM Modi for working hard in his age is false as it was not tweeted by Bhagwat but a parody page.

