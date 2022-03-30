No, Rana Ayyub Did Not Say Will Smith Hitting Chris Rock Is ‘Hindu Terrorism'

Ayyub took to Twitter to highlight that the article was "fake news masquerading as satire".
(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)
A screenshot with photographs of Hollywood actor Will Smith and journalist Rana Ayyub is being widely shared on social media with text that claims that Ayyub equated the recent controversy of Smith slapping comedian and Oscars host Chris Rock with 'Hindu terrorism.'
The claim comes in the backdrop of an incident at the 2022 Academy Awards where host Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition, after which Smith went up on stage and hit Rock.
However, Rana Ayyub made no such statement. The viral claim originates from an article published by satirical entertainment portal 'The Fauxy,' which calls itself "India's India's Finest, Fastest & Fictitious News Source."
CLAIM
Social media users have shared different screenshots and graphics of the article, where Ayyub's picture is placed next to one of Smith praying as per Hindu customs.
An archived version of this post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We ran a keyword search with the headline in the screenshot and were led to an article published on The Fauxy.
At the bottom of the page, we saw a disclaimer that noted that The Fauxy was an entertainment website and advised its readers "not to confuse the articles of The Fauxy as genuine and true."
(Note: Swipe right to view both images.)
The disclaimer advised its readers to not believe articles to be true.
The page calls itself a fictitious news source.
Another bar at the bottom of the page called the website "India's Finest, Fastest & Fictitious News Source."
Journalist Rana Ayyub had shared a screenshot of The Fauxy's tweet containing the article and a response to it, saying that there would be another "virtual lynch mob after this fake news masquerading as satire goes viral."
Ayyub addressed the claim on Twitter.
The Quint's WebQoof has previously debunked claims that cited articles by The Fauxy as legitimate news and can be seen here and here.
Clearly, social media users fell for a satirical article published on an entertainment website, considering the equation of the Will Smith-Chris Rock controversy to "Hindu terrorism" by Rana Ayyub to be a real statement.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)