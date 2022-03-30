ADVERTISEMENT
Rana Ayyub Stopped From Boarding Flight to London Amid Money Laundering Probe
Ayyub was flying to London to speak at the International Centre for Journalists.
Journalist Rana Ayyub was stopped at Mumbai airport from boarding a flight to London on Tuesday, 29 March, as she is connected to an alleged money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Ayyub was flying to London to speak at the International Centre for Journalists (ICJ).
(This story will be updated with more details.)
