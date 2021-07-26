Old Clip of Jyotiraditya Scindia Viral As Recent Rally in MP's Gwalior

An old video showing a rally of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has gone viral with a false claim that it shows his welcome in his hometown of Gwalior after being given the cabinet seat.

We found that the video was neither recent nor from Gwalior. The viral video dates back to 12 September 2020 and was from Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia had visited the Joura-Kaliras area along with MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for inaugurating some developmental projects in the district.