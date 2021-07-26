Old Clip of Jyotiraditya Scindia Viral As Recent Rally in MP's Gwalior

Fact-Check | The video of Jyotiraditya Scindia dates back to 12 September 2020 and was from Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.
An old video showing a rally of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has gone viral with a false claim that it shows his welcome in his hometown of Gwalior after being given the cabinet seat.
We found that the video was neither recent nor from Gwalior. The viral video dates back to 12 September 2020 and was from Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.
Scindia had visited the Joura-Kaliras area along with MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for inaugurating some developmental projects in the district.
CLAIM
The caption being shared with the viral video reads, "मोदी-मंत्रिमंडल में 'नागरिक-उड्डयन मंत्री' बनने के बाद पहली बार गृह-नगर ग्वालियर पहुंचने पर 'ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया जी' के स्वागत को जनता उमड़ पड़ी. देखें, जनता का उत्साह".
(Translation: The public thronged to welcome Jyotiraditya Scindia when he visited his hometown Gwalior for the first time since becoming the Civil Aviation Minister in the Modi Cabinet. Look at the enthusiasm of the public.)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We extracted keyframes from the video using the InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension and ran a reverse image search. The search results directed us to several Facebook posts from September 2020 that had the same video.
According to the captions in those posts, the video showed Scindia's welcome in the Joura-Kaliras area in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.
Taking hints from video and the caption, we looked for news reports of Scindia's visit. We found news reports from Nai Duniya and Amar Ujala talking about Scindia's visit to Morena.
The report said that Scindia had visited Morena and its surrounding areas along with MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on 12 September 2020.
The caption of the video said, “Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurating various development works in Kailaras (Jaura), Morena.”
According to the official Facebook handle of the Department of Public Relations, Government of Madhya Pradesh, during their visit to Jaura-Kailaras, "the three leaders laid the foundation stone of development works worth crores of rupees in Morena".
We also looked for reports on Scindia visiting Gwalior after becoming a cabinet minister but could not find any mention of that.
Evidently, an old video of Scindia from MP's Morena was shared with a false claim that it should a recent rally where people in Gwalior were welcoming him after he became a cabinet minister.
