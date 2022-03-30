Edited Video Passed Off as UP CM Adityanath Silencing Owaisi in Lok Sabha

A video, which purportedly shows Yogi Adityanath making an angry speech in the Lok Sabha and lashing out at other members, is being shared to claim that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister silenced All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi, who was asked to sit down by him.

Several users on social media have shared the video, lauding Adityanath.

However, we found that the video is from 2014 when Adityanath wasn't the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh but an MP (member of the Parliament) from Gorakhpur.

Secondly, the video has been edited. The original footage shows Adityanath speaking and lashing out at Opposition members, and not Owaisi in particular. Though Owaisi was present in Parliament, the footage shows him interjecting and making his point a few minutes later.