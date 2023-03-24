Jag Bani Shares Old Visuals Claiming ‘Pak is Sending Muslims Disguised as Sikhs'

Jag Bani - a Punjabi newspaper from the Punjab Kesari group - published an article on Friday, 24 March, stating that Pakistan is sending Muslims to India by disguising them as Sikhs to "ignite the fire of Khalistan on the land of Punjab."

Along with the piece, the Punjabi daily has also published visuals of several policemen apprehending a man wearing turban.

