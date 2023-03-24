Fact-Check: No, This Video Was Not Nominated for the Guinness World Records

Fact-Check | The video did not get nominated for the Guinness World Records.
A clip of a bear escaping an attack from a mountain lioness is being shared on social media platforms to claim that it was nominated for the 'Guinness book of World Records'.
What is the truth?: The clip did not get nominated for the Guinness World Records.
It is from a French adventure family film, L'Ours (Translation: The Bear), released in 1988 and directed by filmmaker Jean-Jacques Annaud.
The film was nominated for The Academy Awards in 1990 under the 'Best Film Editing' category. It was also nominated for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).
How did we find out?: A reverse image search on the keyframes of the video led us to the same clip uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel called 'Onipsi'.
It was uploaded on 31 October 2007 and was titled, "L'Ours (1988) - the cougar scene."
Taking this forward, we searched for the name and found that L'Ours (Translation: The Bear) is a French family adventure film that was released in 1988.
No result shown on the Guinness website: We searched the film's name on the official website of the Guinness World Records to find out the truth behind the viral claim. However, it did not return any results related to the film.
We were also unable to find any news report confirming a nomination for the movie.
What is the movie about?: The plot revolves around an orphaned bear who makes friends with a male grizzly and tries to escape from human hunters together.
The film's story has been adapted from the novel 'The Grizzly King', written by James Oliver Curwood.
According to Annaud's website, the film was shot in different locations, such as Italy's Dolomites, Germany, Canada, and Austria.
It mentions that special effects were also used in the making of the film.
We have reached out to the production house, and the copy will be updated with their quote as and when we receive it.
Nominations/Awards: According to IMDb, the film was nominated at prestigious award functions, such as The Academy Awards, in 1990.
It was nominated for BAFTA under the 'Best Cinematography' category.
The film also won several awards at the Cesar Awards held in France in 1989.
Conclusion: The clip was not nominated for the Guinness World Records. It is from a French film that earned nominations at prestigious award functions.
