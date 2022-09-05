ADVERTISEMENT
80-Ft Spinning Swing Plummets Down in Punjab’s Mohali, at Least 10 Injured
The victims received head and neck injuries and were rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital.
i
An 80-feet high spinning swing in Punjab’s Mohali, with over a dozen people on it, broke down and fell at the Dusshera Ground in Phase-8 on Sunday evening, 4 September, injuring at least 10 persons, including children and women.
The victims received head and neck injuries and were rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital. The bouncers and the management staff fled the spot, The Tribune reported.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Superintendent of Police City 2, HS Bal, said that the joyride was owned by Jaipur-based Mukesh Sharma and that the management has been called to record the statement.
Five persons have been admitted to a private hospital in Phase-9.
Edited By :Garima Sadhwani
