Old Video From Syria Shared as Turkey Killing Contractors After Earthquake

A disturbing video showing several people being pushed into a pit and being executed by armed men has gone viral on the internet.

The claim: People have shared the video claiming that it shows Turkish soldiers killing contractors in the country for building poor-quality buildings that exacerbated the impact of the recent earthquakes.

It was reported that Turkish justice officials had detained building contractors for shoddy and illegal construction methods that allegedly resulted in the deaths of over 50,000 people in earthquakes that took place earlier this year.

(Note: Due to the highly distressing nature of the video, we have refrained from using links to the video or its archives.)