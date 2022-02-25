Several Media Outlets Aired an Old Clip as 'Explosions in Ukraine'

A video showing flashes of light illuminating the night sky, followed by loud noises was aired and shared by multiple media organisations on Thursday, 24 February, the day Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military exercise" into Ukrainian territory.

The video was shared, claiming to show explosions in the coastal region of Mariupol in Ukraine, amid the escalation of armed attacks in the country.

However, the video predates the violent conflict. We found that the video is at least from January and its uploader noted that it showed lightning striking near a power plant in Russia.

