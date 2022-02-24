This Image is From Gaza Strip; Doesn't Show Russia's Attack on Ukraine

Fact-Check | The claim states that it shows the Ukraine-Russia war.
A photo of a massive explosion, in what seems like a residential area, is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows Ukrainian capital Kyiv under attack from Russia and that "war has begun".
The claim comes in the backdrop of reports suggesting that Russia has invaded Ukraine from the north of Kyiv region and also launched an invasion through Crimea in the south after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in the country.
However, we found that this image is from May 2021 when the Israeli military had conducted airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, that is controlled by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.
CLAIM
The photo is being shared with the claim that reads, "BREAKING: As Russia's Putin announces a 'military operation' in Ukraine, Ukrainian Interior Ministry confirms that its capital Kyiv is under attack from Russian cruise and ballistic missiles. War has begun.(sic)"
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a Google reverse image search on the photo and found it in an article published on BBC on 10 May 2021.
The photo caption read, "The Israeli military has conducted air strikes in the Gaza Strip." The image courtesy was given to Mahmud Hams/Getty Images.
The photo was published on BBC in 2021.
We then looked for the image on Getty Images and found the photo there .
The caption read, "A picture shows Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, on 10 May 2021. Israel launched deadly air strikes on Gaza in response to a barrage of rockets fired by the Islamist movement Hamas amid spiralling violence sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound."
We found the original image on Getty Images.
We also found the image on published on 11 May 2021.
Clearly, an old photo showing Israeli air strikes in the Gaza strip is being shared falsely linking it to the Ukraine crisis.
