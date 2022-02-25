Old Video From 2016 Shared as 'Russians Paratroopers Landing in Ukraine'

Several news organisations, including English newspaper DNA, shared a video that shows paratroopers with a claim that Russian military paratroopers have landed in Ukraine near Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city.

The claim comes as Russian invaded Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February, and explosions were reported across the nation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that 137 have died in the first day of fighting.

However, we found that these visuals are not recent and could be traced back to 2016.

