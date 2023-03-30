Communal Clashes in Aurangabad, Vadodara, Howrah Amid Ram Navami Celebrations
In another unfortunate incident, 13 people were killed after the roof of a well collapsed at an Indore temple.
A few sporadic incidents of communal disturbance were reported across the country on Wednesday night, 29 March, and Thursday, 30 March amid Ram Navami celebrations.
Aurangabad
In Maharashtra's Aurangabad, a mob of around 500 people allegedly attacked policemen on Wednesday night in Kiradpura, where a renowned Ram Temple is located.
"We don't know who the people, numbering 500 to 600, involved in the attack were. It started after some youth clashed. A combing operation is underway to nab them," Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
He added that the incident went on for around an hour and six or seven vehicles were also damaged.
Several videos circulating on social media purportedly showed local All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel and state Bharatiya Janata Party minister Atul Save making efforts to calm the crowd.
Pleading caution, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the incident was unfortunate and appealed to leaders to avoid issuing provocative statements.
"The incident that happened in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is very unfortunate and efforts are on to maintain peace in the area. However, some people are trying to vitiate the atmosphere there by giving provocative statements."Devendra Fadnavis
Meanwhile, the police said that no arrests have been made so far and a probe is underway to nab the accused persons.
On the other hand, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) accused the BJP and the AIMIM of orchestrating violence in Aurangabad to disrupt a rally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi scheduled to be held on 2 April.
"Imtiaz Jaleel (of the AIMIM), (Deputy Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Bhagwat Karad (who hails from Aurangabad) are friends. It is their plan. The violence is aimed at disturbing our (MVA's) rally scheduled on 2 April," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire said, according to PTI.
Vadodara
Meanwhile, a stone-pelting incident was reported from Gujarat's Vadodara on the occasion of Ram Navami. However, the police said that the situation is under control and peace has been restored in the area.
Howrah
Several vehicles were torched as communal clashes rocked West Bengal's Howrah on Thursday.
This comes after several members of the Swami Vivekananda Seva Sangh were seen brandishing swords and hockey sticks during a Ram Navami rally earlier in the day, India Today reported.
In another unfortunate incident, at least 13 people were killed after the roof of a well collapsed at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday.
During a havan which was being performed to observe Ram Navami, the roof of the well collapsed, trapping around 30-35 devotees in the well, Indore Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar told PTI, citing eyewitness accounts.
Officials said that 19 people have been rescued so far and efforts are ongoing to rescue others.
In another incident, a fire broke out at a temple in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district amid Ram Navami celebrations.
Officials said that nobody was injured during the incident as the devotees had already left the premises of the Venugopala Swamy temple, which is located in the district's Duvva village.
"It was a short-circuit and there was no loss of life or injury," West Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) U Ravi Prakash told PTI.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
Topics: Ram Navami Communal violence
