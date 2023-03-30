Old Video From Maharashtra Shared as Protests Against PM Modi in Karnataka

Fact-check: The video does not show a protest against PM Modi in Karnataka.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video of several people on the street and on bullock carts protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes viral on social media.
What's the claim?: The claim states that the clip shows a protest happening in poll-bound Karnataka during Modi's recent visit to the state. The state is going to elections on 10 May.
PM Modi visited Karnataka on 12 March to attend programmes in Mandya and Hubballi-Dharwad.
An archive can be seen here.
What's the truth?: The video dates back to 2021, when the Shiv Sena protested against the price hike of petrol and diesel in Maharashtra.
How did we find out the truth?: We broke down the video into multiple keyframes and performed a reverse image search on some of them.
This led us to a YouTube video shared by a Marathi news channel called Lokpradhan News on 5 February 2021.
The video shows members of Shiv Sena protesting in Maharashtra's Hingoli in February 2021.
It also carries an interview of Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar, who states that residents and farmers of Hingoli, along with their bullock carts, are protesting against the central government for rising the price of petrol.
We also compared the viral video with the YouTube video and found similarties.
Comparison between the viral video and the YouTube video from 2021.
Further, we also noticed two shops, Novelty Readymade and UK Smrat Redimed, in the YouTube video.
We could trace these shops on Google maps in Hingoli, Maharashtra.
Shops from Hingoli were found on Google maps.
Reports about the protests from 2021: Several Marathi media outlets like Lokmat and Sakal reported about the protests on 5 February 2021.
The reports also carried an image of the protest similar to the viral video.
The article by Sakal stated that a bullock cart procession to protest against the price hike of petrol, diesel and gas started from the Shiv Sena office in Hingoli.
Screenshot of Lokmat report.
Conclusion: An old video from Maharashtra is being falsely shared as video showing a protest against PM Modi in Karnataka.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)