Clashes Erupt in West Bengal's Hooghly Amid Ram Navami Rally, BJP MLA Injured

Communal clashes broke out in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Sunday, 2 April, days after communal tensions gripped the Howrah district of the state amid Ram Navami celebrations.

Officials said that a Ram Navami procession, which was organised in the Rishra police station area, was attacked at GT more on Sunday evening.

A few police officials also sustained injuries due to the violence.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Dilip Ghosh, who was a part of the procession that was attacked, said that people were walking to the Jagannath temple in Mahesh peacefully when stones were hurled at them.