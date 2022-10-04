Old Video of Police Arresting People in Hyderabad Shared as a Recent One From UP
This video is from August 2022 when police forcefully detained over 90 young men in Hyderabad.
A video showing several uniformed police officers entering houses, forcefully pulling out young men and arresting them is going viral on social media as a recent incident from Uttar Pradesh.
The caption along the viral video praises UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government for "arresting" people who had protested against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
However, these visuals date back to August of this year when Hyderabad police detained several young men from their homes for protesting against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, T Raja Singh after the latter made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
CLAIM
The caption with the video says, "शाम को 5:00 बजे रैली निकाली ,आर एस एस वालों को काट डालो और 7:00 बजे शाम को योगी सरकार का रिजल्ट!"
[Translation: These people had a rally against RSS at 5:00 PM, and by 7:00 PM, CM Yogi Adityanath's government showed them the result by taking this step.]
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVID WeVerify Google Chrome Extension, and ran a reverse image search on some of them using Google Images.
This led us to a YouTube video uploaded by digital news portal, The News Minute, on 25 August 2022.
The video carried the viral clip at 0:01, 1:46 and 2:47 timestamps.
The description of the video stated that on the night of 24 August, Hyderabad police barged into several homes in the Old City and forcefully detained young men following the event of stone-pelting that happened against the police in some of the areas.
The Quint had also reported that massive protests broke out on 23 August against Singh for his statements against the Prophet following which the police detained several young men, even after their parents claimed that they were innocent and had not engaged in the protests.
It added that Singh was arrested on 22 August but released on bail. However, he was again arrested on 25 August by the Telangana police.
Over 90 people were later released by the police after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's intervention.
We also checked the viral video carefully and found a board that read 'Shaffaf'. On conducting a relevant keyword search on Google maps, we came across found out the location to be Shah Ali Banda in Old City of Hyderabad.
We found similarities on comparing the viral video with the street view.
(Note: Swipe to check comparison)
The location is Hyderabad, Telangana.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
The location is Hyderabad, Telangana.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
Clearly, an old video from Hyderabad is being shared as one of Uttar Pradesh with a misleading context.
