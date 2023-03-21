Parents’ Stamp in Love Knots: Gujarat MLA's Demands Promote Misogyny, Social Rot

According to the 2018 Lancet report, married women account for the highest proportion of suicide deaths among women in India because of reasons like an early arranged marriage, young motherhood, low social status, domestic violence, and economic dependence. Another NCRB 2018 data confirms that close to 20 dowry deaths, 35 cases of dowry, and 283 cases of cruelty towards the wife by the husband or his relatives are reported every day in India. So whose consent are we really talking about?

Adding to it, Congress MLA from Vav, Geni Thakore argued, “We are not against love marriage but we want the change to ensure that no boys who do not get girls for marriage or have criminal backgrounds get to lure and marry them as this leads to harassment of the girl who has to suffer in the end."

Suffer at the end? We are suffering already. And this adds to the burn! That apart, when will we stop appropriating women as cultural objects in desperate need for protection and guidance? When will we stop considering women as little kids when the matter concerns major life decisions and as a superwoman with unreasonable magical powers when it comes to the dissemination of the (un)holy triad of Parampara – Pratishtha – Anushasan?

What also sounds absurd is the claim made by Gujarat MLAs that their opposition is not directed towards love marriages per se, but against the ‘crimes’ they eventually give rise to. It is not unknown that majority of the crimes committed against marriages of choice whether inter-caste or inter-faith are done by the parents, family members, and relatives of the men and women involved.