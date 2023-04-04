No, Manish Kashyap Has Not Been Given a Clean Chit by Madurai Court

Fact-Check | The viral stating that the Madurai court has given a clean chit to YouTuber Manish Kashyap is false.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A set of pictures of YouTuber and self-proclaimed journalist Manish Kashyap is being shared on the internet with a claim that Madurai court in Tamil Nadu has given a clean chit to him.
What are users claiming?: The post is being shared with a caption in Hindi that said, "Madurai court did not say Manish Kashyap is at fault. It reprimanded the police, a blow to the opponents and the Bihar government. Manish Kashyap will be released soon. Satyamev Jayate."
What is the truth?: Kashyap was first sent to judicial custody for three days on 30 March. After that, he was sent to police custody for 2 days.
The Quint reached out to Kashyap's lawyer Niranjan S Kumar who confirmed that there had been no adjudication in the case.
How did we find out?: A keyword search led us to a report published on ETV Bharat on 3 April.
It mentioned that Tamil Nadu police was given remand of Kashyap for three days on 30 March.
After the period expired, he was produced before the court which then sent him to jail.
The report did not mention any statement from the court as mentioned in the viral claim.
Other news reports: The Indian Express report published on 31 March said that YouTuber Manish Kashyap was handed over to the police for three days.
It said the police sought to interrogate Kashyap in connection to fake videos alleging attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.
It further mentioned that Bihar Police's economic offences unit (EOU) had arrested Kashyap after he surrendered on March 18.
A special team of Tamil Nadu police then brought him to the state on a transit remand.
The report was published on 31 March.
What did Kashyap's lawyer say?: Speaking to The Quint, Kumar said, "There has been no adjudication in the case. No submissions of merits, no discussion of the facts of the case have happened. The police custody has been extended for two days."
He added that Kashyap will be produced before court on 5 April.
What is the case about?: Kashyap, a YouTuber, is accused of spreading false videos showing alleged attacks on migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu.
This led to panic and prompted police personnel from both states to take action against those spreading misinformation on social media platforms.
The Quint uploaded a video which showed Kashyap being taken away by police personnel and his comments on the cases registered against him.
Conclusion: The viral claim stating that the Madurai court has given YouTuber Manish Kashyap a clean chit is false.
