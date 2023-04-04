No, Manish Kashyap Has Not Been Given a Clean Chit by Madurai Court

A set of pictures of YouTuber and self-proclaimed journalist Manish Kashyap is being shared on the internet with a claim that Madurai court in Tamil Nadu has given a clean chit to him.

What are users claiming?: The post is being shared with a caption in Hindi that said, "Madurai court did not say Manish Kashyap is at fault. It reprimanded the police, a blow to the opponents and the Bihar government. Manish Kashyap will be released soon. Satyamev Jayate."