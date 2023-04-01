ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy Security, Section 144 in Parts of Bihar Following Clashes on Ram Navami

Section 144 has been imposed in two towns following the events of Friday.

Video Producer: Aparna Singh

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

The towns of Sasaram and Biharsharif in Bihar are under prohibitory orders after communal tensions flared up during a Ram Navami procession on Friday, 31 March.

Driving the news: In Biharsharif, clashes erupted between two groups as a shobha yatra passed through an area with a 'sizeable Muslim population', Nalanda Police said.

  • Stores, houses, and vehicles were reportedly set on fire

  • There were also reports of vandalism and stone-pelting

  • Sasaram and Biharsharif are located in the state's Rohtas and Nalanda districts, respectively

Aftermath: At least 20 people, including children, and a policeman were injured in the violence.

  • Home Minister Amit Shah also cancelled his visit to Sasaram

  • He was scheduled to address a public gathering there on Sunday, 2 April

Status quo: Section 144 has been imposed in both towns following the events of Friday.

  • Furthermore, 27 people in Rohtas and 18 people in Nalanda have been arrested in connection with the violence

  • Security has also been beefed up in the affected localities

  • Rohtas District Magistrate (DM) Dharmendra Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinit Kumar are reportedly on-site

Topics:  Bihar   Ram Navami   section 144 

