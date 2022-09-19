Satirical Piece on Bhagwant Mann Deplaned for Being Drunk Goes Viral

With reports circulating about Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann being deplaned from a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Delhi, an image of a purported news clipping from 'The German Times,' which mentions the same incident is being widely shared on social media.

The clipping mentions that this happened because the CM was too drunk and not in the condition to board a flight. It further mentions that this incident delayed the incident by around four hours.

However, this particular news clipping is satirical. The same has not been clarified by the publication.

For the veracity of the incident, Lufthansa Airlines has said that the delay happened "due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change."

The chief minister was on an eight-day trip to Germany where he also attended an international trade fair, Drinktec 2022, being held in Munich.