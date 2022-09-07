'Long Wait for Schengen Visas, We Might Lose Out on Our Semester,' Say Students

I've been admitted to a Master's programme in Environmental Public Policy at a German university. I received my college acceptance on 22 June and applied for a visa three days later at the Visa Facilitation Service Global (VFS), Delhi.

Luckily, I had to wait for only three weeks before I received my visa appointment slot via email from VFS on 11 July. But what shocked me was that there were no slots available before October. I had no choice but to book my slot at the earliest date available, which was 10 October, even though my course starts on 26 September.