Germany’s Lufthansa Cancels 800 Flights Amid Pilot Union’s Strike Today

The airline said that the cancelled flights would affect Munich and Frankfurt airports.

German airline Lufthansa said that it will have to cancel 800 flights on Friday, 2 September, after pilots decided to hold a strike amid an escalation of an ongoing wage dispute, Reuters reported.

The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) Union said that pay talks had failed and that pilots would stage a protest after midnight on Thursday, affecting both passenger flight services as well as Lufthansa’s cargo division.

The airline said that the cancelled flights would affect Munich and Frankfurt airports and added that several flights would have to be cancelled on Thursday, 1 September.

"We hope to get back to negotiations as soon as possible," a Lufthansa spokesperson said. "However, we cannot bear the cost increases associated with VC's demands either," the spokesperson added, according to Reuters.

The VC Union's demands are a 5.5 percent raise in 2022 for its more than 5,000 pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter.

'Missed Opportunity': Union Spokesperson

"We have not received a sufficient offer today either. This is sobering and a missed opportunity,” Reuters reported VC spokesperson Matthias Baier as saying.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa executive board member Michael Niggemann, who is responsible for human resources, called the strike incomprehensible and defended Lufthansa's "very good and socially balanced" offer.

Reuters reported that the airline offered a total €900 ($901.35) increase in basic pay every month in two stages over an 18-month term, along with an agreement that guarantees a minimum fleet size of flight crew members.

Previously on Wednesday, Lufthansa’s subsidiary, Eurowings, saw its pilots vote in favour of strikes but also want to continue with wage negotiations.

In August, Lufthansa's management arrived at a pay deal with the ground staff, avoiding further walkouts after a strike inadvertently forced it to cancel 1,000 flights.

(With inputs from Reuters.)

