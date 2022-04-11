Edited Photo of Arvind Kejriwal With Bhagwant Mann Shared With a False Claim

The claim states that Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann were drinking alcohol together.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A photo of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann eating meat and drinking alcohol is being shared on social media taking a dig at the two.
However, we found that the image is altered. The original image is from November 2021, when both of them had attended a dinner invitation from an auto driver in Ludhiana during the Punjab Assembly polls campaigning.
CLAIM
The image is being shared taking a dig at the two leaders, alluding to the drug menace in Punjab and Delhi government's liquor excise policy that was implemented in November last year.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a Google reverse search on the photo and found a news report by NDTV from 23 November 2021.
The article read that during the campaigning for Punjab Assembly polls, the two leaders were invited for dinner by an auto driver in Ludhiana.
The story was published on 23 November 2021.
The Times of India report from 22 November 2021 read that auto driver Dilip Kumar Tiwari invited the duo during an 'Auto Samwad' in Ludhiana. Kejriwal and Mann attended the dinner, along with AAP MLA from the Dirba Assembly constituency Harpal Singh Cheema.
The photo, along with other photos, were also tweeted from the official handle of AAP on 22 November 2021.
The caption in Hindi, translated to, Kejriwal sat in the vehicle of an auto driver who had invited him for dinner and ate at his residence.
AAP had tweeted the photos on 22 November 2021.
Here's a side-by-side comparison and both the leaders in the original photo can be seen eating vegetarian food and glasses filled with water can be seen beside the plates.
Altered photo (L), Photo from AAP's Twitter handle (R).
Clearly, an altered photo is being shared falsely claiming that Kejriwal and Mann were drinking alcohol together.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)