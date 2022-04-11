Edited Photo of Arvind Kejriwal With Bhagwant Mann Shared With a False Claim

A photo of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann eating meat and drinking alcohol is being shared on social media taking a dig at the two.

However, we found that the image is altered. The original image is from November 2021, when both of them had attended a dinner invitation from an auto driver in Ludhiana during the Punjab Assembly polls campaigning.