NCRB Statistics: Figures Show 42% Drop In ‘Fake News’ Cases in 2021

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released its detailed document of recorded crime, titled 'Crime in India 2021'. This set of documents showed a drastic 42 percent drop in the number of cases recorded under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) – dealing with cases of circulation of 'fake/false news/rumours.'

As per available data, the number of cases filed under this section was 486 in 2019, 1,527 in 2020, and 882 in 2021.