NCRB Suicide Data 2021: Maharashtra Tops List; Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh Follow

These five states together accounted for 50.4 percent of the suicides reported in the country. The remaining 49.6 percent cases were reported from the 23 other states and eight Union territories.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state (with a 16.9 percent share of the country's population) has reported a comparatively lower percentage share of suicidal deaths, accounting for only 3.6 percent of the suicides reported in the country.