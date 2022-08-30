Tamil Nadu Cabinet To Table Jayalalithaa Death Probe Report Before Assembly

The Justice Arumughaswamy Commission, which probed the circumstances surrounding late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death, has recommended action against her confidante, VK Sasikala, among others, and the matter will be discussed with legal experts, the Tamil Nadu government said on Monday, 29 August.

The state Cabinet, which met in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, also decided to place the commission's report before the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

According to an official release, the report, which went into aspects such as the late chief minister's hospitalisation on 22 September 2016 and the treatment provided to her, was discussed in detail at the Cabinet meeting, two days after Justice A Arumughaswamy submitted it to Stalin.