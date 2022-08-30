NCRB Data: India Records 29,272 Murders in 2021; UP Tops the List

In 2021, India recorded 29,272 murder cases, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). In 2020, the number was 29,193, and in 2019, it was 28,915. The 2021 data showed a marginal increase of 0.3% over 2020.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh registered the highest number of murder cases at 3,717, followed by Bihar at 2,799, and Maharashtra at 2,330. This was followed by Madhya Pradesh at 2,034 and West Bengal at 1,884. Sikkim had the lowest murder cases at 14.

Among the cities, Delhi recorded the maximum number of murder cases in 2021 at 454. Kozhikode in Kerala recorded the lowest number of murder cases in 2021 at 5.