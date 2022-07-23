How To Fact-Check Data and Statistics in Political Claims

Let's take the example of crime data and look at a recent claim made by the founder of Isha Foundation, Jagadish 'Jaggi' Vasudev, also known as Sadhguru. He claimed that India had not witnessed any major riots in the past 10 years.

But this doesn't sound right, does it?

To verify this claim, we looked up the data on riots. Now, we know the internet is extremely vast and it's difficult to sift through the search results to get the information we are looking for.