Man in Viral Image Misidentified as UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Elder Brother

Photo of a man resembling Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being shared on social media with a claim that the man in the photo is the elder brother of the chief minister.

The claim goes on to say that despite the top position, the chief minister's elder brother continues to sell tea. This comes as UP goes to polls early next year. A similar claim had earlier gone viral in 2019.

However, we found that it's a false claim. While we haven't been able to independently verify the details of the man in question, we compared his appearance with UP CM's three brothers which shows a stark difference.